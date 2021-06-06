Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|9
|18
|.333
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
___
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 6, El Paso 4
Oklahoma City 10, Sugar Land 1
Las Vegas 4, Albuquerque 2
Reno 6, Sacramento 4
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Round Rock 12, El Paso 9
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Albuquerque 5, Las Vegas 3
Sacramento 10, Reno 6
|Sunday’s Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
