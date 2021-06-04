Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|8
|17
|.320
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 3
El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 4
Tacoma 8, Reno 4
Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
El Paso 6, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 1
Albuquerque 2, Las Vegas 1
Reno 10, Sacramento 7
Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 5
|Friday’s Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.