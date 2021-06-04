Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 17 7 .708 — Round Rock (Texas) 16…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 17 7 .708 — Round Rock (Texas) 16 9 .640 1½ El Paso (San Diego) 11 13 .458 6 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 15 .400 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 8 17 .320 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 17 8 .680 — Tacoma (Seattle) 13 11 .542 3½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 12 13 .480 5 Sacramento (San Francisco) 10 15 .400 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 15 .375 7½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 4

Tacoma 8, Reno 4

Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso 6, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 1

Albuquerque 2, Las Vegas 1

Reno 10, Sacramento 7

Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 5

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.