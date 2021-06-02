Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 17 6 .739 — Round Rock (Texas) 16…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 17 6 .739 — Round Rock (Texas) 16 8 .667 1½ El Paso (San Diego) 10 13 .435 7 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 9 15 .375 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 7 17 .292 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 16 8 .667 — Tacoma (Seattle) 13 11 .542 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 12 12 .500 4 Sacramento (San Francisco) 10 14 .417 6 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 15 .375 7

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 4

Tacoma 8, Reno 4

Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

