Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|16
|8
|.667
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|7
|17
|.292
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 3
El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 4
Tacoma 8, Reno 4
Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
