Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 1:11 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 17 6 .739
Round Rock (Texas) 16 8 .667
El Paso (San Diego) 10 13 .435 7
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 9 15 .375
Albuquerque (Colorado) 7 17 .292 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 16 8 .667
Tacoma (Seattle) 13 11 .542 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 12 12 .500 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 10 14 .417 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 15 .375 7

___

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 6

Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 7

Tacoma 11, Reno 4

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 1

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 4

Tacoma 8, Reno 4

Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

