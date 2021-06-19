Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 28 12 .700 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 22 18…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 28 12 .700 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 22 18 .550 6 Toledo (Detroit) 20 20 .500 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 19 21 .475 9 St. Paul (Minnesota) 19 22 .463 9½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 14 54 .359 13½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 14 26 .350 14 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 27 11 .711 — Worcester (Boston) 27 14 .659 1½ Buffalo (Toronto) 21 18 .538 6½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 22 .463 9½ Rochester (Washington) 15 26 .366 13½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 29 .275 17 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 27 13 .675 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 25 14 .641 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 23 17 .575 4 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 19 .525 6 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 16 24 .400 11 Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 23 .395 11 Memphis (St. Louis) 16 25 .390 11½

Friday’s Games

Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Jacksonville 7, Charlotte 3

Scranton W/B 7, Syracuse 5

Durham 4, Norfolk 3

Buffalo 5, Rochester 0

Memphis 9, Indianapolis 1

Gwinnett 8, Nashville 7

Columbus 7, Toledo 5

Iowa 6, St. Paul 5

Omaha 5, Louisville 1

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Syracuse at Scranton W/B, ppd.

Nashville at Gwinnett, ppd.

Charlotte 13, Jacksonville 7

Buffalo 8, Rochester 6

Durham 9, Norfolk 0

Indianapolis 11, Memphis 5

Columbus 12, Toledo 4

St. Paul 8, Iowa 1

Louisville 12, Omaha 2

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

