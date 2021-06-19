Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|22
|18
|.550
|6
|Toledo (Detroit)
|20
|20
|.500
|8
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|19
|21
|.475
|9
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|19
|22
|.463
|9½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|54
|.359
|13½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|14
|26
|.350
|14
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|27
|14
|.659
|1½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|21
|18
|.538
|6½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|19
|22
|.463
|9½
|Rochester (Washington)
|15
|26
|.366
|13½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|29
|.275
|17
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|25
|14
|.641
|1½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|23
|17
|.575
|4
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|21
|19
|.525
|6
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|24
|.400
|11
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|15
|23
|.395
|11
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|16
|25
|.390
|11½
___
|Friday’s Games
Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Jacksonville 7, Charlotte 3
Scranton W/B 7, Syracuse 5
Durham 4, Norfolk 3
Buffalo 5, Rochester 0
Memphis 9, Indianapolis 1
Gwinnett 8, Nashville 7
Columbus 7, Toledo 5
Iowa 6, St. Paul 5
Omaha 5, Louisville 1
|Saturday’s Games
Worcester 6, Lehigh Valley 3
Syracuse at Scranton W/B, ppd.
Nashville at Gwinnett, ppd.
Charlotte 13, Jacksonville 7
Buffalo 8, Rochester 6
Durham 9, Norfolk 0
Indianapolis 11, Memphis 5
Columbus 12, Toledo 4
St. Paul 8, Iowa 1
Louisville 12, Omaha 2
|Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled<
