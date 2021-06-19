JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 11:41 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 28 12 .700
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 22 18 .550 6
Toledo (Detroit) 20 20 .500 8
Columbus (Cleveland) 19 21 .475 9
St. Paul (Minnesota) 19 22 .463
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 14 54 .359 13½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 14 26 .350 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 27 11 .711
Worcester (Boston) 27 14 .659
Buffalo (Toronto) 21 18 .538
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 22 .463
Rochester (Washington) 15 26 .366 13½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 29 .275 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 27 13 .675
Nashville (Milwaukee) 25 14 .641
Jacksonville (Miami) 23 17 .575 4
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 19 .525 6
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 16 24 .400 11
Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 23 .395 11
Memphis (St. Louis) 16 25 .390 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Jacksonville 7, Charlotte 3

Scranton W/B 7, Syracuse 5

Durham 4, Norfolk 3

Buffalo 5, Rochester 0

Memphis 9, Indianapolis 1

Gwinnett 8, Nashville 7

Columbus 7, Toledo 5

Iowa 6, St. Paul 5

Omaha 5, Louisville 1

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Syracuse at Scranton W/B, ppd.

Nashville at Gwinnett, ppd.

Charlotte 13, Jacksonville 7

Buffalo 8, Rochester 6

Durham 9, Norfolk 0

Indianapolis 11, Memphis 5

Columbus 12, Toledo 4

St. Paul 8, Iowa 1

Louisville 12, Omaha 2

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

