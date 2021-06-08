CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 11:43 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 21 9 .700
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 16 14 .533 5
St. Paul (Minnesota) 16 15 .516
Toledo (Detroit) 14 16 .467 7
Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 18 .400 9
Columbus (Cleveland) 11 19 .367 10
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 19 .345 10½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 19 9 .679
Worcester (Boston) 18 13 .581
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 17 14 .548
Buffalo (Toronto) 15 13 .536 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 20 .355
Rochester (Washington) 10 21 .323 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 21 9 .700
Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 9 .700
Jacksonville (Miami) 19 12 .613
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 15 15 .500 6
Memphis (St. Louis) 12 18 .400 9
Norfolk (Baltimore) 11 18 .379
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 11 19 .367 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisville 6, St. Paul 1

Rochester 12, Worcester 5

Scranton W/B 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Jacksonville 6 Gwinnett 3

Buffalo 5, Syracuse 2

Columbus 4, Indianapolis 1

Charlotte 3, Nashville 2, 7 innings

Toledo 4, Memphis 1

Durham 4, Norfolk 3

Omaha 8, Iowa 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 11, Syracuse 4

Durham 8, Charlotte 5

Louisville 9, Toledo 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 2

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 3

Columbus 8, Iowa 5

St. Paul 4, Omaha 1

Indianapolis 6, Nashville 1

Gwinnett at Memphis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Syracuse, noon

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Nashville, *:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

