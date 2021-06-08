Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|16
|14
|.533
|5
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|16
|15
|.516
|5½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|14
|16
|.467
|7
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|12
|18
|.400
|9
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|11
|19
|.367
|10
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|18
|13
|.581
|2½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|17
|14
|.548
|3½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|15
|13
|.536
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|20
|.355
|9½
|Rochester (Washington)
|10
|21
|.323
|10½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|19
|12
|.613
|2½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|15
|15
|.500
|6
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|12
|18
|.400
|9
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|11
|18
|.379
|9½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|19
|.367
|10
___
|Sunday’s Games
Louisville 6, St. Paul 1
Rochester 12, Worcester 5
Scranton W/B 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Jacksonville 6 Gwinnett 3
Buffalo 5, Syracuse 2
Columbus 4, Indianapolis 1
Charlotte 3, Nashville 2, 7 innings
Toledo 4, Memphis 1
Durham 4, Norfolk 3
Omaha 8, Iowa 3
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 11, Syracuse 4
Durham 8, Charlotte 5
Louisville 9, Toledo 3
Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 2
Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 3
Columbus 8, Iowa 5
St. Paul 4, Omaha 1
Indianapolis 6, Nashville 1
Gwinnett at Memphis, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Syracuse, noon
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Nashville, *:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.