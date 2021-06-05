Trinidad and Tobago eliminated in World Cup qualifying

The United States won’t get to open World Cup qualifying against Trinidad and Tobago, the team that eliminated the Americans…

The United States won’t get to open World Cup qualifying against Trinidad and Tobago, the team that eliminated the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament.

Trinidad played a 0-0 draw at the Bahamas in Nassau on Saturday and cannot advance to the second round of qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region.

The 103rd-ranked Soca Warriors have one win and two draws with one match left, and No. 135 St. Kitts and Nevis (3-0) is assured of winning Group F advancing to a second-round matchup against the Group A winner, either 69th-ranked El Salvador or No. 128 Antigua and Barbuda (both 3-0).

The winner of the home-and-home playoff on June 12 and 15 hosts the 20th-ranked U.S. in the final round opener on Sept. 2.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.