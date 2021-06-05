CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Trinidad and Tobago eliminated in World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 9:44 PM

The United States won’t get to open World Cup qualifying against Trinidad and Tobago, the team that eliminated the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament.

Trinidad played a 0-0 draw at the Bahamas in Nassau on Saturday and cannot advance to the second round of qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region.

The 103rd-ranked Soca Warriors have one win and two draws with one match left, and No. 135 St. Kitts and Nevis (3-0) is assured of winning Group F advancing to a second-round matchup against the Group A winner, either 69th-ranked El Salvador or No. 128 Antigua and Barbuda (both 3-0).

The winner of the home-and-home playoff on June 12 and 15 hosts the 20th-ranked U.S. in the final round opener on Sept. 2.

