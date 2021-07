Tour de France Results

Monday 3rd Stage A 182.9-kilometer (114-mile) ride from Lorient to Pontivy 1. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, 4h 1m 28s. 2.…

Monday 3rd Stage A 182.9-kilometer (114-mile) ride from Lorient to Pontivy

1. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, 4h 1m 28s.

2. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, same time.

3. Nacer Bouhanni, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

4. Davide Ballerini, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

5. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain Victorious, same time.

6. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

7. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Fenix, same time.

8. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team DSM, same time.

9. Anthony Turgis, France, TotalEnergies, same time.

10. Maximilian Walscheid, Germany, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.

Also

105. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1m 56s behind.

132. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2m 15s behind.

162. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 5m 1s behind.

164. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 1s behind.

Overall Standings

1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Fenix, 12h 58m 53s.

2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 8s behind.

3. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 31s behind.

4. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

5. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 38s behind.

6. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 39s behind.

7. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 40s behind.

8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

9. Pierre Latour, France, TotalEnergies, 45s behind.

10. Sergio Higuita Garcia, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 52s behind.

Also

53. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 6m 1s behind.

97. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 11m 48s behind.

117. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 17m 2s behind.

159. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 25m 28s behind.

