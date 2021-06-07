CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Thomas’ slam in the 11th helps Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 2:07 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Thomas hit a grand slam in the top of the 11th inning and Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech 14-9 on Sunday night to win the Nashville Regional.

Thomas finished 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs. Enrique Bradfield Jr., Dominic Keegan, Troy LaNeve and Jayson Gonzalez each drove in two runs for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt (53-15), which won the College World Series in 2019 (the 2020 CWS was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic), has won four consecutive regional championships.

Jack Bulger, Keegan and CJ Rodriguez each walked to load the bases and, after Javier Vaz struck out, Thomas hit a rocket down the left-field line that slipped inside the foul pole to give the Commodores a 13-9 lead in the top of the 11th. Carter Young doubled to right field and then scored on a double by Gonzalez to cap the scoring.

Luke Waddell, Kevin Parada, Drew Compton and Stephen Reid each hit a home run for Georgia Tech (31-25). Reid finished with four RBIs and Justin-Henry Malloy went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

