The Latest: Ronaldo and Portugal back on field at Euro 2020

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 3:47 AM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich.

Ronaldo scored two goals in his team’s opening victory at Euro 2020. That gave him 11 goals over his five tournaments.

World Cup champion France will play Hungary in Budapest in the early game. Spain will take on Poland in the late match in Seville.

Portugal and France can both advance to the round of 16 with victories.

