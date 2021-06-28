CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » The Latest: Hjulmand expects…

The Latest: Hjulmand expects Kjaer back for next mnatch

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 6:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he expects captain Simon Kjaer to be able to play in the team’s quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic at the European Championship.

Kjaer had to exit Saturday’s game against Wales in the round of 16 after getting his right thigh wrapped in the second half. Hjulmand says Kjaer is still undergoing treatment but that the center back should recover in time for Saturday’s game in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hulmand says ”they’re working on Simon and we all think he’ll be ready.”

Hjulmand says he has ”no reason to believe” that he won’t have all his players available.

___

World Cup champion France will play Switzerland for a spot in the quarterfinals at the European Championship.

The French team lost in the Euro 2016 final before winning the World Cup three years ago. They finished first in their group at Euro 2020 but won only one match.

The game against the Swiss will be played in Bucharest.

Spain will take on Croatia in Copenhagen in the early match.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up