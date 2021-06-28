The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he expects captain Simon Kjaer to be able…

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he expects captain Simon Kjaer to be able to play in the team’s quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic at the European Championship.

Kjaer had to exit Saturday’s game against Wales in the round of 16 after getting his right thigh wrapped in the second half. Hjulmand says Kjaer is still undergoing treatment but that the center back should recover in time for Saturday’s game in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hulmand says ”they’re working on Simon and we all think he’ll be ready.”

Hjulmand says he has ”no reason to believe” that he won’t have all his players available.

World Cup champion France will play Switzerland for a spot in the quarterfinals at the European Championship.

The French team lost in the Euro 2016 final before winning the World Cup three years ago. They finished first in their group at Euro 2020 but won only one match.

The game against the Swiss will be played in Bucharest.

Spain will take on Croatia in Copenhagen in the early match.

