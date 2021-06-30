The Latest: Dutch TV shows wrong subtitles for German anthem

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Dutch public broadcaster NPO has apologized for wrongly subtitling the German national anthem…

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Dutch public broadcaster NPO has apologized for wrongly subtitling the German national anthem when it was played before the team’s European Championship match against England in London.

The NPO subtitling department’s Twitter account says “the wrong verse was accidentally shown” and has apologized to viewers who were offended by the error.

The verse beginning “Deutschland, Deutschland ueber alles” was dropped in post-World War II Germany.

England beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

