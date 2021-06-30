CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » The Latest: Dutch TV…

The Latest: Dutch TV shows wrong subtitles for German anthem

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 4:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Dutch public broadcaster NPO has apologized for wrongly subtitling the German national anthem when it was played before the team’s European Championship match against England in London.

The NPO subtitling department’s Twitter account says “the wrong verse was accidentally shown” and has apologized to viewers who were offended by the error.

The verse beginning “Deutschland, Deutschland ueber alles” was dropped in post-World War II Germany.

England beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

Industry presses for more time on cyber EO’s software transparency initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up