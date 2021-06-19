JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
The key hole in the 3rd round of the US Open

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 9:26 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines:

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 533

PAR: 5

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.59

RANK: 18

KEY FACT: The 18th played the easiest of any hole Saturday, and Louis Oosthuizen took advantage by making a long eagle putt to tie for the lead. Mackenzie Hughes birdied the final hole to move into a tie with Oosthuizen and Russell Henley, who made par.

