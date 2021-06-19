The key hole in the 3rd round of the US Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines:
HOLE: 18
YARDAGE: 533
PAR: 5
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.59
RANK: 18
KEY FACT: The 18th played the easiest of any hole Saturday, and Louis Oosthuizen took advantage by making a long eagle putt to tie for the lead. Mackenzie Hughes birdied the final hole to move into a tie with Oosthuizen and Russell Henley, who made par.
