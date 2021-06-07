CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Texas Tech beats UCLA 8-2, advances to Super Regional

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 1:16 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Easton Murrell went 3 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs, Mason Montgomery had eight strikeouts in five innings and Texas Tech beat UCLA 8-2 on Sunday night to win the Lubbock Regional.

No. 8 overall seed Texas Tech (39-15) advances to its third consecutive Super Regional.

Montgomery (5-3) gave up two hits and two runs with four walks before Andrew Devine, Derek Bridges and Micah Dallas combined for four scoreless innings of relief for the Red Raiders.

Braxton Fulford walked and Jung Jung singled down the right-field line before Cole Stilwell hit a two-run double and then scored on a single through the left side by Murrell to give Texas Tech a 4-2 lead in the top of the third inning.

Kurt Wilson, who was named the regional’s most outstanding player, went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Red Raiders.

Kevin Kendall scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt McLain to give UCLA (37-20) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

