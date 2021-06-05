CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Taya Currie makes history…

Taya Currie makes history as first female OHL draft pick

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 10:51 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Taya Currie became the first female player ever chosen in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft Saturday.

The 16-year-old goaltender from Parkhill, Ontario, was selected in the 14th round, 267th overall, by the Sarnia Sting.

The 5-foot-7 Currie last played for the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs triple-A boys’ under-16 team. She didn’t play this season because of the pandemic.

Manon Rheaume — the only women to play in the NHL when she suited up in exhibition games for the Tampa Bay Lightning 1992 and ’93 — played one game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in the 1991-92 season with the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs. Most recently, Shannon Szabados dressed for a game with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League in 2003-04.

The Sudbury Wolves used the No. 1 pick to select Quentin Musty from the North Jersey Avalanche U16 team.

