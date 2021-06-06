CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Tatum, Church help UC…

Tatum, Church help UC Irvine rout, oust North Dakota State

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Tatum hit a three-run home run to cap a five-run first inning, Nathan Church led off the second with a homer to spark a four-run outburst and hit a three-run shot in the ninth as UC Irvine breezed to a 18-3 victory over North Dakota State in an elimination game of the Stanford Regional on Sunday.

Trenton Denholm started for the Anteaters (42-17), pitching 7 1/3 innings and allowing one run on on six hits and two walks. Luke Spillane went 4-for-6 with a double, driving in a run and scoring. Thomas McCaffrey went 3-for-3, driving in two and scoring twice. UC Irvine finished with 22 hits and five walks off six different pitchers.

Bennett Hostetler had three hits, driving in the first run for the Bison (42-19) with a single in the bottom of the eighth.

UC Irvine advances to play No. 9 overall seed Stanford and must beat the Cardinal twice to advance to the Super Regionals next weekend.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up