VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Sports » Tampa Bay eliminates Carolina,…

Tampa Bay eliminates Carolina, advances to Stanley Cup semis

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.

Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves and stumped the homesteading Hurricanes for the third time in as many series games at PNC Arena. The former Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender and a finalist this year had allowed just two goals on 70 shots through the first two games to open this series.

Alex Nedeljkovic had 23 saves for the Central Division champion Hurricanes.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, AVALANCHE 2, OT

DENVER (AP) — Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as Vegas overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Colorado and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.

Game 6 is Thursday at Vegas.

Max Pacioretty corralled the puck after a blocked shot and fed it to Stone, who was off to the races. Stone beat Philipp Grubauer on the glove side to hush what had been a boisterous crowd.

Alex Tuch scored 1:03 into the third period and Jonathan Marchessault tied it up just 3:04 later. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots.

Brandon Saad scored late in the first and Joonas Donskoi scored in the second for Colorado.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

AI, cloud to bring about ‘next generation’ of GAO oversight

Once it resolves the records backlog, NARA believes it'll emerge from the pandemic more efficient than before

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

Pent up demand for VA services driving record 2022 budget request, agency says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up