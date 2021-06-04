CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Swiss Indoors tournament canceled for 2nd straight year

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 11:19 AM

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — The Swiss Indoors tournament was canceled Friday for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament organizer Roger Brennwald said “many questions remain unanswered” for the Oct. 25-31 event despite falling infection rates in Switzerland.

A successful tournament “with thousands of spectators per day, all of whom will be indoors, cannot be guaranteed,” Brennwald said.

Roger Federer won a record 10 titles, including the past three editions from 2017-19, at the Basel tournament where he was once a ball kid.

He will have turned 41 before the next scheduled Swiss Indoors in October 2022.

