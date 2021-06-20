CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Austin FC ties San Jose in first MLS game at Q2 Stadium

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 12:15 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver tied his career-high with nine saves to help Austin FC to a 0-0 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night in the first MLS game at Q2 Stadium.

The expansion team spent its first eight weeks on the road while waiting to make its debut at the sparkling new stadium. Q2 Stadium made its debut Wednesday night hosting the U.S. women’s national team’s 2-0 win over Nigeria.

Stuver, who also had nine saves last time out in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on June 12, made a pair of stops in the closing minutes. He had a diving parry of a shot by Carlos Fierro in the 83rd minute and batted a strike by Cristian Espinosa outside the post in the 88th.

Austin (2-4-3) is unbeaten in three straight games but is winless over its last six.

James Marcinkowski had six saves for San Jose (3-5-1). The Earthquakes snapped a four-game losing streak.

Stuver, a 30-year old in his ninth MLS season, has played every minute in goal this season for Austin. His nine starts this season match his career total coming into the year and he has 47 save. His previous season-high for saves had been 10.

