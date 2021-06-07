CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » South Alabama forces Game…

South Alabama forces Game 7 in Gainesville Regional

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Stokes hit a three-run homer to help South Alabama force a Game 7 in the Gainesville Regional with a 4-0 victory over South Florida 4-0 on Monday.

South Alabama (36-21) and South Florida (30-28) will both be seeking their first Super Regional berth in the rematch later today.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but it was suspended due to rain. Play resumed on Monday with South Alabama leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth.

Tyler Perez, who entered the game on Sunday in relief of Matt Boswell, stated on the mound on Monday. Perez and Boswell combined for seven strikeouts in nine innings, allowing just five hits and four walks.

Stokes’ third home run of the season came in the third. Andrew Bates went 3 for 4, including a triple to lead off the fourth before coming home on a squeeze bunt by catcher Reid Powers.

Brad Lord (3-4) allowed four runs in five innings for USF.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up