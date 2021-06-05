CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Schreck tallies 3HRs to…

Schreck tallies 3HRs to send Duke past Wright St.

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — RJ Schreck hit three home runs and drove in five runs and Duke pulled away from Wright State for a 14-6 win on Saturday in an elimination game in the Knoxville Regional.

Schreck, who batted 4 for 6, homered in the first, third and fifth innings. The left-handed Schrek just missed a fourth homer in his last at bat in the top of the ninth driving a shot to the warning track. It was Schrek’s first-career three-homer effort.

Duke (33-21) never trailed and built a 7-4 lead after four innings. A six-run fifth that saw the entire order go to the plate sealed it for the Blue Devils.

Chris Crabtree, Ethan Murray and Erikson Nichols each homered for Duke. Crabtree, Murray, Nichols, Joey Loperfido, and Michael Rothenberg each collected a pair of hits.

Quincy Hamilton and Konner Piotto each went 3 for 5 for Wright State (35-13) and Tyler Black homered.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up