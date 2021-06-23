CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Sallói, Sporting KC dominate…

Sallói, Sporting KC dominate Rapids in 3-1 victory

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored twice, Felipe Hernandez added a goal and Sporting Kansas City never trailed in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Sallói converted on a center from Johnny Russell at 14 minutes to open the scoring. In the 34th, he took a pass from Hernandez and rifled in a short blast.

The homegrown Hernandez took a give-and-go from Sallói to make it 3-0 at the 64th.

Sporting K.C. improved to 6-3-2.

Keegan Rosenberry scored for the Rapids (5-3-1) in 84th minute, marking Colorado’s eighth straight game with a goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up