Home » Sports » Rayo Vallecano beats Girona…

Rayo Vallecano beats Girona to return to top tier in Spain

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 5:36 PM

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano is returning to the top tier in Spain after a 2-0 win against Girona on Sunday.

The Madrid club won the two-game promotion playoff 3-2 on aggregate after losing 2-1 at home in the first leg.

Rayo played in La Liga in 2018-19 but was relegated after finishing last in the 20-team standings.

It won Sunday despite playing with 10 men from the 56th minute after defender Emiliano Velázquez was sent off with a second yellow card.

Álvaro García and Oscar Trejo scored Rayo’s goals in the first half.

Espanyol and Mallorca were also promoted this season.

Huesca, Valladolid and Eibar were relegated from the top tier.

