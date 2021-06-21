CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » Rain washes out opening…

Rain washes out opening day at Eastbourne tennis

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Rain washed out the opening day of the Viking International tennis tournament in Eastbourne on Monday.

Start of play was initially postponed by a few hours before it was called off in the afternoon without a ball being struck.

Albert Ramos-Viñolas, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Karolina Pliskova were among the competitors due to play on Monday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up