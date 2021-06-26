PGA Tour Travelers Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Conn.
|Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.4 Million
|Third Round
Kramer Hickok 63-69-68_200
Bubba Watson 66-66-68_200
Cameron Smith 67-68-66_201
Russell Henley 67-66-68_201
Jason Day 69-62-70_201
Harris English 67-68-67_202
Brice Garnett 65-68-69_202
K.H. Lee 69-64-69_202
Dustin Johnson 70-68-65_203
Matt Jones 70-66-67_203
Robert Streb 68-68-67_203
Brian Harman 68-68-67_203
Bryson DeChambeau 69-66-68_203
Satoshi Kodaira 63-72-68_203
Mark Hubbard 69-65-69_203
Troy Merritt 68-65-70_203
Abraham Ancer 72-66-66_204
Lucas Herbert 70-67-67_204
Sam Burns 66-71-67_204
Brendon Todd 68-69-67_204
Hank Lebioda 69-68-67_204
Jim Herman 68-69-67_204
Marc Leishman 69-66-69_204
Patrick Cantlay 68-66-70_204
Ian Poulter 68-66-70_204
Seamus Power 66-67-71_204
J.B. Holmes 70-68-67_205
Adam Scott 69-69-67_205
Kevin Na 69-68-68_205
Zach Johnson 66-70-69_205
Brooks Koepka 69-67-69_205
Sepp Straka 66-70-69_205
Patrick Reed 69-66-70_205
Charley Hoffman 72-63-70_205
Maverick McNealy 65-70-70_205
Guido Migliozzi 69-65-71_205
Brian Stuard 69-66-70_205
Scottie Scheffler 69-65-71_205
Harold Varner III 70-68-68_206
Andrew Putnam 70-67-69_206
Chez Reavie 70-67-69_206
Carlos Ortiz 70-65-71_206
Doug Ghim 68-66-72_206
Ryan Armour 70-64-72_206
Peter Malnati 68-70-69_207
Austin Eckroat 72-66-69_207
J.J. Spaun 71-67-69_207
Talor Gooch 64-70-73_207
Kyle Stanley 70-68-69_207
Paul Casey 71-67-69_207
Robby Shelton 73-64-70_207
Henrik Norlander 65-71-71_207
Beau Hossler 65-70-72_207Kevin Chappell 68-67-72_207
Justin Rose 70-63-74_207
Kevin Kisner 70-63-74_207
Sam Ryder 69-69-70_208
Jonas Blixt 68-68-72_208
Tyler Duncan 69-67-72_208
Cameron Percy 70-66-72_208
Joaquin Niemann 68-67-73_208
Doc Redman 69-66-73_208
Tom Lewis 67-67-74_208
Lanto Griffin 71-67-71_209
Denny McCarthy 72-66-71_209
Kris Ventura 69-69-71_209
Mackenzie Hughes 67-71-71_209
Aaron Wise 73-65-71_209
Ryan Moore 72-65-72_209
Nate Lashley 69-67-73_209
Kevin Tway 70-66-73_209
Stewart Cink 68-67-74_209
Tom Hoge 67-71-72_210
Andrew Svoboda 69-69-72_210
Phil Mickelson 69-69-72_210
Patrick Rodgers 65-71-74_210
David Hearn 70-68-73_211
William McGirt 71-67-73_211
Will Gordon 71-67-76_214
