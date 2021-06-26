PGA Tour Travelers Championship Scores

Saturday At TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70 Purse: $7.4 Million Third Round Kramer Hickok 63-69-68_200 Bubba…

Saturday At TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70 Purse: $7.4 Million Third Round

Kramer Hickok 63-69-68_200

Bubba Watson 66-66-68_200

Cameron Smith 67-68-66_201

Russell Henley 67-66-68_201

Jason Day 69-62-70_201

Harris English 67-68-67_202

Brice Garnett 65-68-69_202

K.H. Lee 69-64-69_202

Dustin Johnson 70-68-65_203

Matt Jones 70-66-67_203

Robert Streb 68-68-67_203

Brian Harman 68-68-67_203

Bryson DeChambeau 69-66-68_203

Satoshi Kodaira 63-72-68_203

Mark Hubbard 69-65-69_203

Troy Merritt 68-65-70_203

Abraham Ancer 72-66-66_204

Lucas Herbert 70-67-67_204

Sam Burns 66-71-67_204

Brendon Todd 68-69-67_204

Hank Lebioda 69-68-67_204

Jim Herman 68-69-67_204

Marc Leishman 69-66-69_204

Patrick Cantlay 68-66-70_204

Ian Poulter 68-66-70_204

Seamus Power 66-67-71_204

J.B. Holmes 70-68-67_205

Adam Scott 69-69-67_205

Kevin Na 69-68-68_205

Zach Johnson 66-70-69_205

Brooks Koepka 69-67-69_205

Sepp Straka 66-70-69_205

Patrick Reed 69-66-70_205

Charley Hoffman 72-63-70_205

Maverick McNealy 65-70-70_205

Guido Migliozzi 69-65-71_205

Brian Stuard 69-66-70_205

Scottie Scheffler 69-65-71_205

Harold Varner III 70-68-68_206

Andrew Putnam 70-67-69_206

Chez Reavie 70-67-69_206

Carlos Ortiz 70-65-71_206

Doug Ghim 68-66-72_206

Ryan Armour 70-64-72_206

Peter Malnati 68-70-69_207

Austin Eckroat 72-66-69_207

J.J. Spaun 71-67-69_207

Talor Gooch 64-70-73_207

Kyle Stanley 70-68-69_207

Paul Casey 71-67-69_207

Robby Shelton 73-64-70_207

Henrik Norlander 65-71-71_207

Beau Hossler 65-70-72_207Kevin Chappell 68-67-72_207

Justin Rose 70-63-74_207

Kevin Kisner 70-63-74_207

Sam Ryder 69-69-70_208

Jonas Blixt 68-68-72_208

Tyler Duncan 69-67-72_208

Cameron Percy 70-66-72_208

Joaquin Niemann 68-67-73_208

Doc Redman 69-66-73_208

Tom Lewis 67-67-74_208

Lanto Griffin 71-67-71_209

Denny McCarthy 72-66-71_209

Kris Ventura 69-69-71_209

Mackenzie Hughes 67-71-71_209

Aaron Wise 73-65-71_209

Ryan Moore 72-65-72_209

Nate Lashley 69-67-73_209

Kevin Tway 70-66-73_209

Stewart Cink 68-67-74_209

Tom Hoge 67-71-72_210

Andrew Svoboda 69-69-72_210

Phil Mickelson 69-69-72_210

Patrick Rodgers 65-71-74_210

David Hearn 70-68-73_211

William McGirt 71-67-73_211

Will Gordon 71-67-76_214

