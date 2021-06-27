CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Travelers Championship…

PGA Tour Travelers Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70
Purse: $7.4 Million
Final Round
x-won on the eighth playoff hole

x-Harris English (500), $1,332,000 67-68-67-65_267 -13

Kramer Hickok (300), $806,600 63-69-68-67_267 -13

Marc Leishman (190), $510,600 69-66-69-64_268 -12

Abraham Ancer (135), $362,600 72-66-66-65_269 -11

Brice Garnett (93), $253,820 65-68-69-68_270 -10

Brian Harman (93), $253,820 68-68-67-67_270 -10

Kevin Kisner (93), $253,820 70-63-74-63_270 -10

Brooks Koepka (93), $253,820 69-67-69-65_270 -10

Hank Lebioda (93), $253,820 69-68-67-66_270 -10

Jason Day (70), $186,850 69-62-70-70_271  -9

Beau Hossler (70), $186,850 65-70-72-64_271  -9

Sepp Straka (70), $186,850 66-70-69-66_271  -9

Guido Migliozzi, $132,583 69-65-71-67_272  -8

Andrew Putnam (54), $132,583 70-67-69-66_272  -8

Sam Burns (54), $132,583 66-71-67-68_272  -8

Patrick Cantlay (54), $132,583 68-66-70-68_272  -8

Mark Hubbard (54), $132,583 69-65-69-69_272  -8

Adam Scott (54), $132,583 69-69-67-67_272  -8

Bryson DeChambeau (42), $87,690 69-66-68-70_273  -7

Russell Henley (42), $87,690 67-66-68-72_273  -7

Lucas Herbert, $87,690 70-67-67-69_273  -7

Seamus Power (42), $87,690 66-67-71-69_273  -7

Robert Streb (42), $87,690 68-68-67-70_273  -7

Bubba Watson (42), $87,690 66-66-68-73_273  -7

Jim Herman (33), $58,090 68-69-67-70_274  -6

Dustin Johnson (33), $58,090 70-68-65-71_274  -6

Zach Johnson (33), $58,090 66-70-69-69_274  -6

Chez Reavie (33), $58,090 70-67-69-68_274  -6

Patrick Reed (33), $58,090 69-66-70-69_274  -6

Stewart Cink (24), $45,325 68-67-74-66_275  -5

Charley Hoffman (24), $45,325 72-63-70-70_275  -5

Maverick McNealy (24), $45,325 65-70-70-70_275  -5

Cameron Smith (24), $45,325 67-68-66-74_275  -5

Brian Stuard (24), $45,325 69-66-70-70_275  -5

Brendon Todd (24), $45,325 68-69-67-71_275  -5

Jonas Blixt (15), $30,744 68-68-72-68_276  -4

Paul Casey (15), $30,744 71-67-69-69_276  -4

Kevin Chappell (15), $30,744 68-67-72-69_276  -4

Talor Gooch (15), $30,744 64-70-73-69_276  -4

J.B. Holmes (15), $30,744 70-68-67-71_276  -4

Joaquin Niemann (15), $30,744 68-67-73-68_276  -4

Justin Rose (15), $30,744 70-63-74-69_276  -4

Matt Jones (15), $30,744 70-66-67-73_276  -4

Satoshi Kodaira (15), $30,744 63-72-68-73_276  -4

Troy Merritt (15), $30,744 68-65-70-73_276  -4

Ian Poulter (15), $30,744 68-66-70-72_276  -4

Austin Eckroat, $19,377 72-66-69-70_277  -3

Tom Lewis (9), $19,377 67-67-74-69_277  -3

Carlos Ortiz (9), $19,377 70-65-71-71_277  -3

Scottie Scheffler (9), $19,377 69-65-71-72_277  -3

J.J. Spaun (9), $19,377 71-67-69-70_277  -3

Harold Varner III (9), $19,377 70-68-68-71_277  -3

Kevin Na (9), $19,377 69-68-68-72_277  -3

Tyler Duncan (6), $17,094 69-67-72-70_278  -2

Doug Ghim (6), $17,094 68-66-72-72_278  -2

Peter Malnati (6), $17,094 68-70-69-71_278  -2

Ryan Moore (6), $17,094 72-65-72-69_278  -2

Cameron Percy (6), $17,094 70-66-72-70_278  -2

Sam Ryder (6), $17,094 69-69-70-70_278  -2

Kyle Stanley (6), $17,094 70-68-69-71_278  -2

Ryan Armour (4), $16,206 70-64-72-73_279  -1

Phil Mickelson (4), $16,206 69-69-72-69_279  -1

Henrik Norlander (4), $16,206 65-71-71-72_279  -1

Doc Redman (4), $16,206 69-66-73-71_279  -1

Andrew Svoboda, $16,206 69-69-72-69_279  -1

Tom Hoge (4), $15,540 67-71-72-70_280   E

Robby Shelton (4), $15,540 73-64-70-73_280   E

Kevin Tway (4), $15,540 70-66-73-71_280   E

Aaron Wise (4), $15,540 73-65-71-71_280   E

Lanto Griffin (3), $15,022 71-67-71-72_281  +1

William McGirt (3), $15,022 71-67-73-70_281  +1

Kris Ventura (3), $15,022 69-69-71-72_281  +1

David Hearn (3), $14,578 70-68-73-71_282  +2

K.H. Lee (3), $14,578 69-64-69-80_282  +2

Denny McCarthy (3), $14,578 72-66-71-73_282  +2

Mackenzie Hughes (2), $14,134 67-71-71-74_283  +3

Nate Lashley (2), $14,134 69-67-73-74_283  +3

Patrick Rodgers (2), $14,134 65-71-74-73_283  +3

Will Gordon (2), $13,838 71-67-76-75_289  +9

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up