PGA Tour Travelers Championship Par Scores

Sunday At TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70 Purse: $7.4 Million Final Round x-won on the eighth playoff hole

x-Harris English (500), $1,332,000 67-68-67-65_267 -13

Kramer Hickok (300), $806,600 63-69-68-67_267 -13

Marc Leishman (190), $510,600 69-66-69-64_268 -12

Abraham Ancer (135), $362,600 72-66-66-65_269 -11

Brice Garnett (93), $253,820 65-68-69-68_270 -10

Brian Harman (93), $253,820 68-68-67-67_270 -10

Kevin Kisner (93), $253,820 70-63-74-63_270 -10

Brooks Koepka (93), $253,820 69-67-69-65_270 -10

Hank Lebioda (93), $253,820 69-68-67-66_270 -10

Jason Day (70), $186,850 69-62-70-70_271 -9

Beau Hossler (70), $186,850 65-70-72-64_271 -9

Sepp Straka (70), $186,850 66-70-69-66_271 -9

Guido Migliozzi, $132,583 69-65-71-67_272 -8

Andrew Putnam (54), $132,583 70-67-69-66_272 -8

Sam Burns (54), $132,583 66-71-67-68_272 -8

Patrick Cantlay (54), $132,583 68-66-70-68_272 -8

Mark Hubbard (54), $132,583 69-65-69-69_272 -8

Adam Scott (54), $132,583 69-69-67-67_272 -8

Bryson DeChambeau (42), $87,690 69-66-68-70_273 -7

Russell Henley (42), $87,690 67-66-68-72_273 -7

Lucas Herbert, $87,690 70-67-67-69_273 -7

Seamus Power (42), $87,690 66-67-71-69_273 -7

Robert Streb (42), $87,690 68-68-67-70_273 -7

Bubba Watson (42), $87,690 66-66-68-73_273 -7

Jim Herman (33), $58,090 68-69-67-70_274 -6

Dustin Johnson (33), $58,090 70-68-65-71_274 -6

Zach Johnson (33), $58,090 66-70-69-69_274 -6

Chez Reavie (33), $58,090 70-67-69-68_274 -6

Patrick Reed (33), $58,090 69-66-70-69_274 -6

Stewart Cink (24), $45,325 68-67-74-66_275 -5

Charley Hoffman (24), $45,325 72-63-70-70_275 -5

Maverick McNealy (24), $45,325 65-70-70-70_275 -5

Cameron Smith (24), $45,325 67-68-66-74_275 -5

Brian Stuard (24), $45,325 69-66-70-70_275 -5

Brendon Todd (24), $45,325 68-69-67-71_275 -5

Jonas Blixt (15), $30,744 68-68-72-68_276 -4

Paul Casey (15), $30,744 71-67-69-69_276 -4

Kevin Chappell (15), $30,744 68-67-72-69_276 -4

Talor Gooch (15), $30,744 64-70-73-69_276 -4

J.B. Holmes (15), $30,744 70-68-67-71_276 -4

Joaquin Niemann (15), $30,744 68-67-73-68_276 -4

Justin Rose (15), $30,744 70-63-74-69_276 -4

Matt Jones (15), $30,744 70-66-67-73_276 -4

Satoshi Kodaira (15), $30,744 63-72-68-73_276 -4

Troy Merritt (15), $30,744 68-65-70-73_276 -4

Ian Poulter (15), $30,744 68-66-70-72_276 -4

Austin Eckroat, $19,377 72-66-69-70_277 -3

Tom Lewis (9), $19,377 67-67-74-69_277 -3

Carlos Ortiz (9), $19,377 70-65-71-71_277 -3

Scottie Scheffler (9), $19,377 69-65-71-72_277 -3

J.J. Spaun (9), $19,377 71-67-69-70_277 -3

Harold Varner III (9), $19,377 70-68-68-71_277 -3

Kevin Na (9), $19,377 69-68-68-72_277 -3

Tyler Duncan (6), $17,094 69-67-72-70_278 -2

Doug Ghim (6), $17,094 68-66-72-72_278 -2

Peter Malnati (6), $17,094 68-70-69-71_278 -2

Ryan Moore (6), $17,094 72-65-72-69_278 -2

Cameron Percy (6), $17,094 70-66-72-70_278 -2

Sam Ryder (6), $17,094 69-69-70-70_278 -2

Kyle Stanley (6), $17,094 70-68-69-71_278 -2

Ryan Armour (4), $16,206 70-64-72-73_279 -1

Phil Mickelson (4), $16,206 69-69-72-69_279 -1

Henrik Norlander (4), $16,206 65-71-71-72_279 -1

Doc Redman (4), $16,206 69-66-73-71_279 -1

Andrew Svoboda, $16,206 69-69-72-69_279 -1

Tom Hoge (4), $15,540 67-71-72-70_280 E

Robby Shelton (4), $15,540 73-64-70-73_280 E

Kevin Tway (4), $15,540 70-66-73-71_280 E

Aaron Wise (4), $15,540 73-65-71-71_280 E

Lanto Griffin (3), $15,022 71-67-71-72_281 +1

William McGirt (3), $15,022 71-67-73-70_281 +1

Kris Ventura (3), $15,022 69-69-71-72_281 +1

David Hearn (3), $14,578 70-68-73-71_282 +2

K.H. Lee (3), $14,578 69-64-69-80_282 +2

Denny McCarthy (3), $14,578 72-66-71-73_282 +2

Mackenzie Hughes (2), $14,134 67-71-71-74_283 +3

Nate Lashley (2), $14,134 69-67-73-74_283 +3

Patrick Rodgers (2), $14,134 65-71-74-73_283 +3

Will Gordon (2), $13,838 71-67-76-75_289 +9

