PGA Tour Travelers Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Conn.
|Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.4 Million
|Third Round
Kramer Hickok 63-69-68_200 -10
Bubba Watson 66-66-68_200 -10
Cameron Smith 67-68-66_201 -9
Russell Henley 67-66-68_201 -9
Jason Day 69-62-70_201 -9
Harris English 67-68-67_202 -8
Brice Garnett 65-68-69_202 -8
K.H. Lee 69-64-69_202 -8
Dustin Johnson 70-68-65_203 -7
Matt Jones 70-66-67_203 -7
Robert Streb 68-68-67_203 -7
Brian Harman 68-68-67_203 -7
Bryson DeChambeau 69-66-68_203 -7
Satoshi Kodaira 63-72-68_203 -7
Mark Hubbard 69-65-69_203 -7
Troy Merritt 68-65-70_203 -7
Abraham Ancer 72-66-66_204 -6
Lucas Herbert 70-67-67_204 -6
Sam Burns 66-71-67_204 -6
Brendon Todd 68-69-67_204 -6
Hank Lebioda 69-68-67_204 -6
Jim Herman 68-69-67_204 -6
Marc Leishman 69-66-69_204 -6
Patrick Cantlay 68-66-70_204 -6
Ian Poulter 68-66-70_204 -6
Seamus Power 66-67-71_204 -6
J.B. Holmes 70-68-67_205 -5
Adam Scott 69-69-67_205 -5
Kevin Na 69-68-68_205 -5
Zach Johnson 66-70-69_205 -5
Brooks Koepka 69-67-69_205 -5
Sepp Straka 66-70-69_205 -5
Patrick Reed 69-66-70_205 -5
Charley Hoffman 72-63-70_205 -5
Maverick McNealy 65-70-70_205 -5
Guido Migliozzi 69-65-71_205 -5
Brian Stuard 69-66-70_205 -5
Scottie Scheffler 69-65-71_205 -5
Harold Varner III 70-68-68_206 -4
Andrew Putnam 70-67-69_206 -4
Chez Reavie 70-67-69_206 -4
Carlos Ortiz 70-65-71_206 -4
Doug Ghim 68-66-72_206 -4
Ryan Armour 70-64-72_206 -4
Peter Malnati 68-70-69_207 -3
Austin Eckroat 72-66-69_207 -3
J.J. Spaun 71-67-69_207 -3
Kyle Stanley 70-68-69_207 -3
Paul Casey 71-67-69_207 -3
Robby Shelton 73-64-70_207 -3
Henrik Norlander 65-71-71_207 -3
Beau Hossler 65-70-72_207 -3
Kevin Chappell 68-67-72_207 -3
Talor Gooch 64-70-73_207 -3
Justin Rose 70-63-74_207 -3
Kevin Kisner 70-63-74_207 -3
Sam Ryder 69-69-70_208 -2
Jonas Blixt 68-68-72_208 -2
Tyler Duncan 69-67-72_208 -2
Cameron Percy 70-66-72_208 -2
Joaquin Niemann 68-67-73_208 -2
Doc Redman 69-66-73_208 -2
Tom Lewis 67-67-74_208 -2
Lanto Griffin 71-67-71_209 -1
Denny McCarthy 72-66-71_209 -1
Kris Ventura 69-69-71_209 -1
Mackenzie Hughes 67-71-71_209 -1
Aaron Wise 73-65-71_209 -1
Ryan Moore 72-65-72_209 -1
Nate Lashley 69-67-73_209 -1
Kevin Tway 70-66-73_209 -1
Stewart Cink 68-67-74_209 -1
Tom Hoge 67-71-72_210 E
Andrew Svoboda 69-69-72_210 E
Phil Mickelson 69-69-72_210 E
Patrick Rodgers 65-71-74_210 E
David Hearn 70-68-73_211 +1
William McGirt 71-67-73_211 +1
Will Gordon 71-67-76_214 +4
