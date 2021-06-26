PGA Tour Travelers Championship Par Scores

Saturday At TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70 Purse: $7.4 Million Third Round Kramer Hickok 63-69-68_200 -10 Bubba…

Saturday At TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70 Purse: $7.4 Million Third Round

Kramer Hickok 63-69-68_200 -10

Bubba Watson 66-66-68_200 -10

Cameron Smith 67-68-66_201 -9

Russell Henley 67-66-68_201 -9

Jason Day 69-62-70_201 -9

Harris English 67-68-67_202 -8

Brice Garnett 65-68-69_202 -8

K.H. Lee 69-64-69_202 -8

Dustin Johnson 70-68-65_203 -7

Matt Jones 70-66-67_203 -7

Robert Streb 68-68-67_203 -7

Brian Harman 68-68-67_203 -7

Bryson DeChambeau 69-66-68_203 -7

Satoshi Kodaira 63-72-68_203 -7

Mark Hubbard 69-65-69_203 -7

Troy Merritt 68-65-70_203 -7

Abraham Ancer 72-66-66_204 -6

Lucas Herbert 70-67-67_204 -6

Sam Burns 66-71-67_204 -6

Brendon Todd 68-69-67_204 -6

Hank Lebioda 69-68-67_204 -6

Jim Herman 68-69-67_204 -6

Marc Leishman 69-66-69_204 -6

Patrick Cantlay 68-66-70_204 -6

Ian Poulter 68-66-70_204 -6

Seamus Power 66-67-71_204 -6

J.B. Holmes 70-68-67_205 -5

Adam Scott 69-69-67_205 -5

Kevin Na 69-68-68_205 -5

Zach Johnson 66-70-69_205 -5

Brooks Koepka 69-67-69_205 -5

Sepp Straka 66-70-69_205 -5

Patrick Reed 69-66-70_205 -5

Charley Hoffman 72-63-70_205 -5

Maverick McNealy 65-70-70_205 -5

Guido Migliozzi 69-65-71_205 -5

Brian Stuard 69-66-70_205 -5

Scottie Scheffler 69-65-71_205 -5

Harold Varner III 70-68-68_206 -4

Andrew Putnam 70-67-69_206 -4

Chez Reavie 70-67-69_206 -4

Carlos Ortiz 70-65-71_206 -4

Doug Ghim 68-66-72_206 -4

Ryan Armour 70-64-72_206 -4

Peter Malnati 68-70-69_207 -3

Austin Eckroat 72-66-69_207 -3

J.J. Spaun 71-67-69_207 -3

Kyle Stanley 70-68-69_207 -3

Paul Casey 71-67-69_207 -3

Robby Shelton 73-64-70_207 -3

Henrik Norlander 65-71-71_207 -3

Beau Hossler 65-70-72_207 -3

Kevin Chappell 68-67-72_207 -3

Talor Gooch 64-70-73_207 -3

Justin Rose 70-63-74_207 -3

Kevin Kisner 70-63-74_207 -3

Sam Ryder 69-69-70_208 -2

Jonas Blixt 68-68-72_208 -2

Tyler Duncan 69-67-72_208 -2

Cameron Percy 70-66-72_208 -2

Joaquin Niemann 68-67-73_208 -2

Doc Redman 69-66-73_208 -2

Tom Lewis 67-67-74_208 -2

Lanto Griffin 71-67-71_209 -1

Denny McCarthy 72-66-71_209 -1

Kris Ventura 69-69-71_209 -1

Mackenzie Hughes 67-71-71_209 -1

Aaron Wise 73-65-71_209 -1

Ryan Moore 72-65-72_209 -1

Nate Lashley 69-67-73_209 -1

Kevin Tway 70-66-73_209 -1

Stewart Cink 68-67-74_209 -1

Tom Hoge 67-71-72_210 E

Andrew Svoboda 69-69-72_210 E

Phil Mickelson 69-69-72_210 E

Patrick Rodgers 65-71-74_210 E

David Hearn 70-68-73_211 +1

William McGirt 71-67-73_211 +1

Will Gordon 71-67-76_214 +4

