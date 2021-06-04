PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic Scores

Friday At Wakonda Club Des Moines, Iowa Purse: $1.85 million Yardage: 6,851; Par: 72 First Round Thongchai Jaidee 33-32_65 Dicky…

Friday At Wakonda Club Des Moines, Iowa Purse: $1.85 million Yardage: 6,851; Par: 72 First Round

Thongchai Jaidee 33-32_65

Dicky Pride 33-33_66

Doug Barron 32-34_66

Rod Pampling 35-32_67

Fred Couples 35-32_67

Jerry Kelly 33-34_67

Shane Bertsch 33-34_67

Tom Gillis 32-35_67

Tim Herron 34-33_67

Brandt Jobe 34-34_68

Stephen Ames 34-34_68

Bernhard Langer 33-35_68

Jim Furyk 33-35_68

Steve Flesch 35-33_68

Kenny Perry 36-32_68

Marco Dawson 35-34_69

Tom Byrum 34-35_69

Wes Short, Jr. 35-34_69

Scott McCarron 35-35_70

Tom Lehman 35-35_70

Paul Goydos 37-33_70

Willie Wood 35-35_70

Stephen Leaney 35-35_70

Alex Cejka 35-35_70

Mike Weir 37-33_70

Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-35_70

Joe Durant 35-35_70

Mark O’Meara 36-34_70

Duffy Waldorf 35-35_70

Ken Duke 35-35_70

Cameron Beckman 37-34_71

Robert Karlsson 35-36_71

Carlos Franco 36-35_71

Billy Mayfair 37-34_71

Corey Pavin 36-35_71

Ernie Els 37-34_71

Ken Tanigawa 36-35_71

Colin Montgomerie 35-36_71

Brett Quigley 38-33_71

Kirk Triplett 36-35_71

John Huston 37-34_71

Rocco Mediate 35-36_71

Gene Sauers 36-35_71

Esteban Toledo 37-34_71

Jarmo Sandelin 35-36_71

David Frost 38-34_72

Jerry Smith 36-36_72

David McKenzie 35-37_72

Lee Janzen 37-35_72

Jay Haas 37-35_72

Scott Verplank 34-38_72

Scott Dunlap 36-36_72

Jerry Pate 37-35_72

Mike Goodes 39-33_72

John Senden 37-36_73

Glen Day 36-37_73

Olin Browne 36-37_73

Kent Jones 37-36_73

Matt Gogel 37-36_73

Chris DiMarco 37-36_73

Retief Goosen 38-35_73

Paul Broadhurst 36-37_73

Woody Austin 36-37_73

Tommy Tolles 38-35_73

Phillip Price 37-36_73

Fran Quinn 39-34_73

Darren Clarke 38-36_74

Scott Parel 36-38_74

Vijay Singh 37-37_74

Joey Sindelar 37-37_74

Larry Mize 38-36_74

Fred Funk 37-37_74

Mark Brooks 39-36_75

John Daly 38-37_75

Billy Andrade 38-37_75

Brian Cooper 37-38_75

Jeff Sluman 37-39_76

Robert Gamez 37-39_76

Steve Pate 38-39_77

