PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic Scores

Saturday At Wakonda Club Des Moines, Iowa Purse: $1.85 million Yardage: 6,851; Par: 72 Second Round Tim Herron 67-63_130 Shane…

Saturday At Wakonda Club Des Moines, Iowa Purse: $1.85 million Yardage: 6,851; Par: 72 Second Round

Tim Herron 67-63_130

Shane Bertsch 67-67_134

Rod Pampling 67-67_134

Doug Barron 66-69_135

Mike Weir 70-66_136

Tom Gillis 67-69_136

Thongchai Jaidee 65-71_136

Dicky Pride 66-70_136

Jarmo Sandelin 71-66_137

Kenny Perry 68-69_137

Stephen Ames 68-69_137

Jerry Kelly 67-70_137

Robert Karlsson 71-67_138

Willie Wood 70-68_138

Paul Goydos 70-68_138

Marco Dawson 69-69_138

Jim Furyk 68-70_138

Brandt Jobe 68-70_138

Fred Couples 67-71_138

Esteban Toledo 71-68_139

Bernhard Langer 68-71_139

Rocco Mediate 71-69_140

Ken Duke 70-70_140

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-70_140

Alex Cejka 70-70_140

Kirk Triplett 71-70_141

Ken Tanigawa 71-70_141

Carlos Franco 71-70_141

Retief Goosen 73-68_141

Scott McCarron 70-71_141

Tom Lehman 70-71_141

Billy Mayfair 71-71_142

Corey Pavin 71-71_142

Duffy Waldorf 70-72_142

Chris DiMarco 73-69_142

Stephen Leaney 70-72_142

Paul Broadhurst 73-69_142

Tommy Tolles 73-69_142

Steve Flesch 68-74_142

Gene Sauers 71-72_143

Brett Quigley 71-72_143

Scott Dunlap 72-71_143

Mark O’Meara 70-73_143

Matt Gogel 73-70_143

Tom Byrum 69-74_143

Darren Clarke 74-69_143

John Huston 71-73_144

David McKenzie 72-72_144

Ernie Els 71-73_144

Jay Haas 72-72_144

Scott Verplank 72-72_144

Glen Day 73-71_144

Kent Jones 73-71_144

Larry Mize 74-70_144

Fred Funk 74-70_144

Mark Brooks 75-69_144

Colin Montgomerie 71-74_145

David Frost 72-73_145

Jerry Smith 72-73_145

Cameron Beckman 71-74_145

Jerry Pate 72-73_145

Scott Parel 74-71_145

John Daly 75-70_145

Lee Janzen 72-74_146

Mike Goodes 72-74_146

Olin Browne 73-73_146

Woody Austin 73-73_146

Fran Quinn 73-73_146

Wes Short, Jr. 69-77_146

Vijay Singh 74-72_146

Brian Cooper 75-72_147

John Senden 73-75_148

Jeff Sluman 76-72_148

Steve Pate 77-71_148

Phillip Price 73-76_149

Joey Sindelar 74-75_149

Billy Andrade 75-74_149

Robert Gamez 76-73_149

Withdrew or Disqualified

John Smoltz DQ

John Riegger WD

Joe Durant WD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.