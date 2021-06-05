PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Wakonda Club
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Purse: $1.85 million
|Yardage: 6,851; Par: 72
|Second Round
Tim Herron 67-63_130
Shane Bertsch 67-67_134
Rod Pampling 67-67_134
Doug Barron 66-69_135
Mike Weir 70-66_136
Tom Gillis 67-69_136
Thongchai Jaidee 65-71_136
Dicky Pride 66-70_136
Jarmo Sandelin 71-66_137
Kenny Perry 68-69_137
Stephen Ames 68-69_137
Jerry Kelly 67-70_137
Robert Karlsson 71-67_138
Willie Wood 70-68_138
Paul Goydos 70-68_138
Marco Dawson 69-69_138
Jim Furyk 68-70_138
Brandt Jobe 68-70_138
Fred Couples 67-71_138
Esteban Toledo 71-68_139
Bernhard Langer 68-71_139
Rocco Mediate 71-69_140
Ken Duke 70-70_140
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-70_140
Alex Cejka 70-70_140
Kirk Triplett 71-70_141
Ken Tanigawa 71-70_141
Carlos Franco 71-70_141
Retief Goosen 73-68_141
Scott McCarron 70-71_141
Tom Lehman 70-71_141
Billy Mayfair 71-71_142
Corey Pavin 71-71_142
Duffy Waldorf 70-72_142
Chris DiMarco 73-69_142
Stephen Leaney 70-72_142
Paul Broadhurst 73-69_142
Tommy Tolles 73-69_142
Steve Flesch 68-74_142
Gene Sauers 71-72_143
Brett Quigley 71-72_143
Scott Dunlap 72-71_143
Mark O’Meara 70-73_143
Matt Gogel 73-70_143
Tom Byrum 69-74_143
Darren Clarke 74-69_143
John Huston 71-73_144
David McKenzie 72-72_144
Ernie Els 71-73_144
Jay Haas 72-72_144
Scott Verplank 72-72_144
Glen Day 73-71_144
Kent Jones 73-71_144
Larry Mize 74-70_144
Fred Funk 74-70_144
Mark Brooks 75-69_144
Colin Montgomerie 71-74_145
David Frost 72-73_145
Jerry Smith 72-73_145
Cameron Beckman 71-74_145
Jerry Pate 72-73_145
Scott Parel 74-71_145
John Daly 75-70_145
Lee Janzen 72-74_146
Mike Goodes 72-74_146
Olin Browne 73-73_146
Woody Austin 73-73_146
Fran Quinn 73-73_146
Wes Short, Jr. 69-77_146
Vijay Singh 74-72_146
Brian Cooper 75-72_147
John Senden 73-75_148
Jeff Sluman 76-72_148
Steve Pate 77-71_148
Phillip Price 73-76_149
Joey Sindelar 74-75_149
Billy Andrade 75-74_149
Robert Gamez 76-73_149
|Withdrew or Disqualified
John Smoltz DQ
John Riegger WD
Joe Durant WD
