PGA Tour Champions Bridgestone Championship Scores

Friday At Firestone Country Club Akron, Ohio Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 Second Round

Steve Stricker 63-68_131

Paul Broadhurst 67-69_136

Marco Dawson 69-69_138

Ken Duke 67-71_138

Paul Goydos 70-69_139

Ernie Els 72-67_139

Kevin Sutherland 70-69_139

Jim Furyk 71-68_139

Jerry Kelly 69-70_139

José María Olazábal 70-69_139

Scott Parel 71-69_140

Bob Estes 69-73_142

Stephen Leaney 70-72_142

Tim Petrovic 72-70_142

Joe Durant 73-69_142

Mike Weir 74-69_143

Doug Barron 72-71_143

Jay Haas 75-68_143

Gene Sauers 69-75_144

Dicky Pride 70-74_144

Woody Austin 72-72_144

David Toms 72-72_144

Darren Clarke 70-74_144

Stephen Ames 74-70_144

Colin Montgomerie 75-69_144

Paul Stankowski 74-70_144

Lee Janzen 73-71_144

Olin Browne 75-69_144

Steve Flesch 71-73_144

John Huston 71-73_144

Retief Goosen 73-71_144

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-74_144

Duffy Waldorf 73-71_144

Steve Jones 73-71_144

Willie Wood 74-70_144

Wes Short, Jr. 73-72_145

Tom Gillis 73-72_145

Robert Karlsson 71-74_145

Fred Couples 72-73_145

Ken Tanigawa 74-71_145

Brandt Jobe 72-73_145

Bernhard Langer 71-74_145

Rod Pampling 70-75_145

Rocco Mediate 74-71_145

Tom Byrum 74-72_146

Scott Dunlap 73-73_146

Esteban Toledo 77-69_146

Kent Jones 75-71_146

Vijay Singh 72-74_146

Tom Lehman 74-72_146

David McKenzie 73-74_147

Cameron Beckman 72-75_147

David Frost 73-74_147

Kirk Triplett 76-72_148

John Senden 74-74_148

Shane Bertsch 74-74_148

Glen Day 75-73_148

Tim Herron 71-77_148

Steve Pate 72-76_148

Kenny Perry 71-78_149

Joey Sindelar 75-74_149

Fred Funk 73-76_149

K.J. Choi 77-72_149

Billy Andrade 76-73_149

Scott McCarron 74-76_150

Brett Quigley 73-77_150

Corey Pavin 76-74_150

Russ Cochran 77-74_151

Chris DiMarco 76-75_151

Jeff Maggert 77-74_151

Larry Mize 74-78_152

Michael Allen 76-76_152

John Daly 73-81_154

Billy Mayfair 78-76_154

Carlos Franco 76-80_156

Matt Gogel 75-83_158

Jay Don Blake 82-79_161

David Eger 85-83_168

