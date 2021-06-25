PGA Tour Champions Bridgestone Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Firestone Country Club
|Akron, Ohio
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
|Second Round
Steve Stricker 63-68_131
Paul Broadhurst 67-69_136
Marco Dawson 69-69_138
Ken Duke 67-71_138
Paul Goydos 70-69_139
Ernie Els 72-67_139
Kevin Sutherland 70-69_139
Jim Furyk 71-68_139
Jerry Kelly 69-70_139
José María Olazábal 70-69_139
Scott Parel 71-69_140
Bob Estes 69-73_142
Stephen Leaney 70-72_142
Tim Petrovic 72-70_142
Joe Durant 73-69_142
Mike Weir 74-69_143
Doug Barron 72-71_143
Jay Haas 75-68_143
Gene Sauers 69-75_144
Dicky Pride 70-74_144
Woody Austin 72-72_144
David Toms 72-72_144
Darren Clarke 70-74_144
Stephen Ames 74-70_144
Colin Montgomerie 75-69_144
Paul Stankowski 74-70_144
Lee Janzen 73-71_144
Olin Browne 75-69_144
Steve Flesch 71-73_144
John Huston 71-73_144
Retief Goosen 73-71_144
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-74_144
Duffy Waldorf 73-71_144
Steve Jones 73-71_144
Willie Wood 74-70_144
Wes Short, Jr. 73-72_145
Tom Gillis 73-72_145
Robert Karlsson 71-74_145
Fred Couples 72-73_145
Ken Tanigawa 74-71_145
Brandt Jobe 72-73_145
Bernhard Langer 71-74_145
Rod Pampling 70-75_145
Rocco Mediate 74-71_145
Tom Byrum 74-72_146
Scott Dunlap 73-73_146
Esteban Toledo 77-69_146
Kent Jones 75-71_146
Vijay Singh 72-74_146
Tom Lehman 74-72_146
David McKenzie 73-74_147
Cameron Beckman 72-75_147
David Frost 73-74_147
Kirk Triplett 76-72_148
John Senden 74-74_148
Shane Bertsch 74-74_148
Glen Day 75-73_148
Tim Herron 71-77_148
Steve Pate 72-76_148
Kenny Perry 71-78_149
Joey Sindelar 75-74_149
Fred Funk 73-76_149
K.J. Choi 77-72_149
Billy Andrade 76-73_149
Scott McCarron 74-76_150
Brett Quigley 73-77_150
Corey Pavin 76-74_150
Russ Cochran 77-74_151
Chris DiMarco 76-75_151
Jeff Maggert 77-74_151
Larry Mize 74-78_152
Michael Allen 76-76_152
John Daly 73-81_154
Billy Mayfair 78-76_154
Carlos Franco 76-80_156
Matt Gogel 75-83_158
Jay Don Blake 82-79_161
David Eger 85-83_168
