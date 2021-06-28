CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Olympic javelin champ Röhler…

Olympic javelin champ Röhler out of Tokyo with injury

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 6:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Thomas Röhler ruled himself out of defending his Olympic javelin title because of a back injury Monday.

Röhler was injured in training and has barely competed this year. He managed one foul throw at the German championships this month before withdrawing from the competition.

“I need to listen to my body now because I want to keep doing my sport for another couple of years at the top level,” the 2018 European champion said on the German Athletics Association website. “By taking part in the Olympic Games I would be risking too much because of this back injury.”

Röhler threw 90.3 meters to win the Olympic gold medal in 2016 ahead of the then-world champion Julius Yego of Kenya. Another German thrower, Johannes Vetter, is considered a contender for the gold medal in Tokyo. The qualifying round in men’s javelin is Aug. 4 and the final is Aug. 7.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up