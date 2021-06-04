CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Niko Kavadas hits 2…

Niko Kavadas hits 2 of Notre Dame’s 4 HRs in win over CMU

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame’s four home runs and the Irish beat Central Michigan 10-0 on Friday to start the South Bend Regional.

Kavadas hit a two-run homer in a three-run fourth and he did the same to spark a six-run sixth. Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame (31-11).

Jared Miller led off the fourth with a triple and then scored on a ground out by Carter Putz. Spencer Myers singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

John Michael Bertrand (8-2) struck out six and only allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings.

Central Michigan (40-17), the Mid-American Conference regular-season champion, was limited to five singles — two from Mario Camilletti.

The Chippewas also dropped a game to Notre Dame on April 13, giving up eight runs in the first three innings.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up