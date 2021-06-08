CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » Netherlands midfielder Van de…

Netherlands midfielder Van de Beek out of Euro 2020

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss the European Championship because of an injury, the team said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Van de Beek had hoped to return from a groin injury that limited his playing time last season at Manchester United.

The midfielder is “struggling with an injury,” the national team said, and won’t be available for the tournament. Coach Frank de Boer will not be naming a replacement, the team said.

Van de Beek scored 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the Netherlands’ 7-0 rout of Gibraltar in a World Cup qualifier on March 30.

He was on the bench for a friendly against Scotland last Wednesday.

The Netherlands opens its Euro 2020 campaign against Ukraine on Sunday in Amsterdam.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up