CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Need to breastfeed could…

Need to breastfeed could block Canadian’s path to Olympics

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

Military leaders worry about 'good order and discipline' with proposed changes to military law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up