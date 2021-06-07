CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Nebraska stuns No. 1 overall seed Arkansas with 5-3 victory

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 12:22 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Griffin Everitt had a two-out two-run single to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning and Nebraska stunned No. 1 overall seed and top-ranked Arkansas 5-3 in the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday.

The two teams will square off again on Monday with the winner earning a berth in the Super Regionals.

Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run in the first inning to stake the Cornhuskers (34-12) to a 1-0 lead. Arkansas (48-11), which saw its 10-game win streak end, used two singles, an error and a wild pitch to score three times in the top of the third. Nebraska pulled within a run in its half of the inning when Logan Foster reached base on an error by third baseman Cullen Smith, moved to third on a double by Joe Acker and scored on a Hallmark sac fly.

Acker and Hallmark had one-out singles in the fifth with Acker scoring the tying run on a single by Spencer Schwellenbach ahead of Everitt’s go-ahead base hit. Schwellenbach also picked up the win after allowing one hit and two walks over the final 4 2/3 innings in relief of starter Kyle Perry.

Lael Lockhart (3-3) took the loss for the Razorbacks, allowing five runs — four earned — on eight hits pitching 4 1/3 innings.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

