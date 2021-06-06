CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Nebraska puts lopsided end to NJIT’s first NCAA tourney trip

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 6:17 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cam Chick hit a three-run home run to cap an eight-run fourth after being hit by a pitch to open the inning and Joe Acker had four hits — finishing a double shy of the cycle — as Nebraska sent NCAA Tournament newcomer NJIT home with an 18-4 victory in an elimination game of the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday.

Acker hit a solo home run in the third inning to put the Cornhuskers (33-12) up 2-0, but Matt Cocciadiferr answered with a solo shot in the top of the fourth to pull the Highlanders (27-24) within a run. The Cornhuskers plated 14 runs over the next two innings to put NJIT away.

Acker scored four runs, driving in two, while Chick went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Jaxon Hallmark and Brice Matthews also homered for the Cornhuskers, who finished with 19 hits. Shay Schanaman (5-2) got the win, yielding two runs — one earned — on four hits and three walks in seven innings.

Paul Franzoni hit a two-run homer in the eighth for the Highlanders, who finished 1-2 in the school’s first trip to the tournament.

Nebraska moves on to play No. 1 overall seed Arkansas and must beat the Razorbacks twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

