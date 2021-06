NCAA Men Results

At Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,289; Par: 70 Tuesday Semifinals Pepperdine 4, Oklahoma State 1 Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine,…

At Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,289; Par: 70 Tuesday Semifinals Pepperdine 4, Oklahoma State 1

Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine, def. Aman Gupta, Oklahoma State, 1 up.

Clay Feagler, Pepperdine, def. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State, 2 and 1.

Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine, halved with Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Oklahoma State.

Dylan Menante, Pepperdine, def. Brian Stark, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.

William Mouw, Pepperdine, halved with Bo Jin, Oklahoma State.

Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma, def. David Puig, Arizona State, 1 up.

Chun An Yu, Arizona State, def. Garett Reband, Oklahoma, 5 and 4.

Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State, def. Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma, 3 and 2.

Logan McAllister, Oklahoma, def. Mason Anderson, Arizona State, 4 and 3.

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, def. Camerson Sisk, Arizona State, 2 and 1.

Quarterfinals Oklahoma State 4, Vanderbilt 1

Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt, def. Aman Gupta, Oklahoma State, 1 up.

Brian Stark, Oklahoma State, def. Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt, 3 and 1.

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Oklahoma State, def. Michael Shears, Vanderbilt, 2 and 1.

Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State, def. William Moll, Vanderbilt, 3 and 2.

Bo Jin, Oklahoma State, def. Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt, 1 up.

Pepperdine 3.5, Florida State 1.5

Dylan Menante, Pepperdine, halved with Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State.

Clay Feagler, Pepperdine, def. Vincent Norrman, Florida State, 6 and 4.

Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine, def. Cole Anderson, Florida State, 2 and 1.

John Pak, Florida State, def. William Mouw, Pepperdine, 1 up.

Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine, def. Brett Roberts, Florida State, 4 and 3.

Arizona State 3.5, North Carolina 1.5

Peter Fountain, North Carolina, def. David Puig, Arizona State, 2 and 1.

Chun An Yu, Arizona State, def. Austin Hitt, North Carolina, 2 and 1.

Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State, def, Ryan Burnett, North Carolina, 4 and 3.

Mason Anderson, Arizona State, def. Ryan Gerard, North Carolina, 4 and 3.

Cameron Sisk, Arizona State, halved with Austin Greaser, North Carolina.

Oklahoma 3, Illinois 2

Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma, def. Giovannni Tadiotto, Illinois, 3 and 1.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois, def. Patrick Welch, Oklahoma, 8 and 6.

Logan McAllister, Oklahoma, def. Jerry Ji, Illinois, 2 and 1.

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, def. Tommy Kuhl, Illinois, 2 and 1.

Michael Feagles, Illinois, def. Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma, 4 and 3.

