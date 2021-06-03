NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

|At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 3
James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings
Oklahoma St. vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.
UCLA vs. Florida St., 9:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 4
James Madison vs. Oklahoma St.-Georgia winner, 7 p.m.
Alabama-Arizona winner vs. UCLA-Florida St. winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 5
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St.-Georgia loser, Noon
Alabama-Arizona loser vs. UCLA-Florida St. loser, 2:30 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 6
TBD, 1 p.m.
TBD, 3:30 p.m.
|Championship Series
|Monday, June 7
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 8
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 9
TBD, 7 p.m.
