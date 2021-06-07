NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

|At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 3
James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings
Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2
Alabama 5, Arizona 1
UCLA 4, Florida St. 0
|Friday, June 4
James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1
Alabama 6, UCLA 0
|Saturday, June 5
Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0
Florida St. 4, Arizona 3
Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3
Florida St. 4, Oklahoma St. 2
|Sunday, June 6
Oklahoma 6, James Madison 3
Florida St. 2, No. 3 Alabama 0
James Madison vs. Oklahoma, ppd.
Florida St. vs. Alabama, ppd.
|Monday, June 7
Oklahoma 7, James Madison 1
Florida St. vs. Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Championship Series
|Tuesday, June 8
TBD vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 9
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
|Thursday, June 10
x-TBD
