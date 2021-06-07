VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Sports » NCAA Division I Softball…

NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 3

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2

Alabama 5, Arizona 1

UCLA 4, Florida St. 0

Friday, June 4

James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1

Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Saturday, June 5

Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0

Florida St. 4, Arizona 3

Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3

Florida St. 4, Oklahoma St. 2

Sunday, June 6

Oklahoma 6, James Madison 3

Florida St. 2, No. 3 Alabama 0

James Madison vs. Oklahoma, ppd.

Florida St. vs. Alabama, ppd.

Monday, June 7

Oklahoma 7, James Madison 1

Florida St. vs. Alabama, 7 p.m.

Championship Series
Tuesday, June 8

TBD vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

x-TBD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pandemic-induced backlog sparks new efforts to digitize military records at NARA

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up