NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance The Associated Press

At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Oklahoma City All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary Thursday, June 3 James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2 Alabama 5, Arizona 1 UCLA 4, Florida St. 0 Friday, June 4 James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1 Alabama 6, UCLA 0 Saturday, June 5 Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0 Florida St. 4, Arizona 3 Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3 Florida St. 4, Oklahoma St. 2 Sunday, June 6 Oklahoma 6, James Madison 3 Florida St. 2, No. 3 Alabama 0 James Madison vs. Oklahoma, ppd. Florida St. vs. Alabama, ppd. Monday, June 7 Oklahoma 7, James Madison 1 Florida St. vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. Championship Series Tuesday, June 8 TBD vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 TBD, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 x-TBD Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.