VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Sports » NCAA Division I Softball…

NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 3

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2

Alabama 5, Arizona 1

UCLA 4, Florida St. 0

Friday, June 4

James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1

Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Saturday, June 5

Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0

Florida St. 4, Arizona 3

Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3

Florida St. 4, Oklahoma St. 2

Sunday, June 6

Oklahoma 6, James Madison 3

Florida St. 2, No. 3 Alabama 0

James Madison vs. Oklahoma, ppd.

Florida St. vs. Alabama, ppd.

Monday, June 7

James Madison vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Alabama, 7 p.m.

Championship Series
Tuesday, June 8

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

x-TBD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

The improved Technology Modernization Fund needs other reinforcement

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up