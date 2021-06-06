CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 5:09 PM

At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 3

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2

Alabama 5, Arizona 1

UCLA 4, Florida St. 0

Friday, June 4

James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1

Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Saturday, June 5

Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0

Florida St. 4, Arizona 3

Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3

Florida St. 4, Oklahoma St. 2

Sunday, June 6

Oklahoma 6, James Madison 3

Florida St. vs. No. 3 Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Championship Series
Monday, June 7

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

TBD, 7 p.m.

