NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary At Baum-Walker Stadium Fayetteville, Ark. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 1 Arkansas 13, NJIT 8 Game 2 — Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — NJIT 3, Northeastern 2, Northeastern eliminated Game 4 — No. 1 Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Nebraska 18, NJIT 4, NJIT eliminated Game 6 — Nebraska 5, No. 1 Arkansas 3 Monday, June 7 Game 7 — No. 1 Arkansas 8, Nebraska 2, No. 1 Arkansas advances At J. C. Love Field Ruston, La. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 16 Louisiana Tech 18, Rider 2 Game 2 — NC State 8, Alabama 1 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Alabama 3, Rider 1, Rider eliminated Game 4 — NC State 8, No. 16 Louisiana Tech 3 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — No. 16 Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 8, Alabama eliminated Game 6 — NC State 14, No. 16 Louisiana Tech 7, NC State advances At UFCU DischFalk Field Austin, Texas Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 2 Texas 11, Southern 0 Game 2 — Arizona St. 7, Fairfield 6 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Fairfield 6, Southern 2, Southern eliminated Game 4 — No. 2 Texas 10, Arizona St. 3 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Fairfield 9, Arizona St. 7, Arizona St. eliminated Game 6 — No. 2 Texas 12, Fairfield 2, Texas advances At Florida Ballpark Gainesville, Fla. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — South Florida 5, No. 15 Florida 3 Game 2 — Miami 1, South Alabama 0 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — South Alabama 19, No. 15 Florida 1, Florida eliminated Game 4 — South Florida 10, Miami 2 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — South Alabama 7, Miami 2, Miami eliminated Game 6 — South Florida vs. South Alabama, suspended Monday, June 7 Game 6 — South Alabama 4, South Florida 0 Game 7 — South Florida 6, South Alabama 4, South Florida advances At Lindsey Nelson Stadium Knoxville, Tenn. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 3 Tennessee 9, Wright State 3 Game 2 — Liberty 11, Duke 6 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Duke 14, Wright State 6, Wright State eliminated Game 4 — No. 3 Tennessee 9, Liberty 3 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Liberty 15, Duke 4, Duke eliminated Game 6 — No. 3 Tennessee 3, Liberty 1, Tennessee advances At PK Park Eugene, Ore. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 14 Oregon 13, Central Conn. St. 10 Game 2 — Gonzaga 3, LSU 0 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — LSU 6, Central Conn. St. 5, 10 innings, Central Conn. St. eliminated Game 4 — No. 14 Oregon 7, Gonzaga 3 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — LSU 9, Gonzaga 4, Gonzaga eliminated Game 6 — LSU 4, No. 14 Oregon 1 Monday, June 7 Game 7 — LSU 9, No. 14 Oregon 8, LSU advances At Hawkins Field Nashville, Tenn. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0 Game 2 — Georgia Tech 7, Indiana State 6 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Indiana State 9, Presbyterian 2, Presbyterian eliminated Game 4 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 4, Georgia Tech 3 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Georgia Tech 9, Indiana State 0, Indiana State eliminated Game 6 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 14, Georgia Tech 11, Vanderbilt advances At Clark-LeClair Stadium Greenville, N.C. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 13 East Carolina 8, Norfolk State 5 Game 2 — Charlotte 13, Maryland 10 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Maryland 16, Norfolk State 0, Norfolk State eliminated Game 4 — No. 13 East Carolina 7, Charlotte 5 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Maryland 2, Charlotte 1, Charlotte eliminated Game 6 — No. 13 East Carolina 9, Maryland 6, East Carolina advances at Hi Corbett Field Tucson, Ariz. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 5 Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6 Game 2 — UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Oklahoma St. 5, Grand Canyon 3, Grand Canyon eliminated Game 4 — No. 5 Arizona 4, UC Santa Barbara 0 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Santa Barbara 13, Oklahoma St. 3, Oklahoma St. eliminated Game 6 — No. 5 Arizona 5, Santa Barbara 2, Arizona advances at Swayze Field Oxford, Miss. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 12 Mississippi 6, SE Missouri St. 3 Game 2 — Florida State 5, Southern Miss 2 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Southern Miss 21, SE Missouri St. 0, SE Missouri St. eliminated Game 4 — No. 12 Mississippi 4, Florida State 3 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Southern Miss 7, Florida State 4, Florida State eliminated Game 6 — Southern Miss 10, No. 12 Mississippi 7 Monday, June 7 Game 7 — No. 12 Mississippi 6, Southern Miss 5, No. 12 Mississippi advances Dudy Noble Field Starkville, Miss. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 7 Mississippi State 8, Samford 4 Game 2 — VCU 19, Campbell 4 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Campbell 16, Samford 13, Samford eliminated Game 4 — No. 7 Mississippi State 16, VCU 4 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Campbell 19, VCU 10, VCU eliminated Game 6 — No. 7 Mississippi State vs. Campbell, ppd. Monday, June 7 Game 6 — No. 7 Mississippi State 6, Campbell 5, 10 innings, Mississippi State advances At Frank Eck Stadium South Bend, Ind. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 10 Notre Dame 10, Central Michigan 0 Game 2 — UConn 6, Michigan 3 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Central Michigan 8, Michigan 2, Michigan eliminated Game 4 — No. 10 Notre Dame 26, UConn 3, Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Central Michigan 14, UConn 9, UConn eliminated Game 6 — No. 10 Notre Dame 14, Central Michigan 2, Notre Dame advances At Dan Law Field Lubbock, Texas Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 8 Texas Tech 6, Army 3 Game 2 — North Carolina 5, UCLA 4 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — UCLA 13, Army 6, Army eliminated Game 4 — No. 8 Texas Tech 7, North Carolina 2 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — UCLA 12, North Carolina 2, North Carolina eliminated Game 6 — No. 8 Texas Tech 8, UCLA 2, Texas Tech advances At Klein Field Stanford, Calif. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — No. 9 Stanford 9, North Dakota St. 1 Game 2 — UC Irvine 7, Nevada 0 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — North Dakota St. 6, Nevada 1, Nevada eliminated Game 4 — No. 9 Stanford 12, UC Irvine 4 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — UC Irvine 18, North Dakota St. 3, North Dakota St. eliminated Game 6 — UC Irvine 8, No. 9 Stanford 4 Monday, June 7 Game 7 — No. 9 Stanford 11, UC Irvine 8, No. 9 Stanford advances At Founders Park Columbia, S.C. Friday, June 4 Game 1 — South Carolina 4, Virginia 3 Game 2 — No. 11 Old Dominion 4, Jacksonville 3 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Virginia 13, Jacksonville 8, Jacksonville eliminated Game 4 — No. 11 Old Dominion 2, South Carolina 1 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Virginia 3, South Carolina 2, South Carolina eliminated Game 6 — Virginia 8, No. 11 Old Dominion 3 Tuesday, June 8 Game 7 — Virginia 4, No. 11 Old Dominion 3, 10 innings, Virginia advances At Lupton Stadium Fort Worth, Texas Friday, June 4 Game 1 — DBU 6, Oregon State 5 Game 2 — TCU 12, McNeese State 4 Saturday, June 5 Game 3 — Oregon State 10, McNeese 5, McNeese State eliminated Game 4 — DBU 8, TCU 6 Sunday, June 6 Game 5 — Oregon State 3, TCU 2, TCU eliminated Game 6 — Oregon State 5, DBU 4 Monday, June 7 Game 7 — DBU 8, Oregon State 5, DBU advances