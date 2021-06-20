NCAA College World Series Glance

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha Omaha, Neb. All Times EDT (Double Elimination; x-if necessary) Saturday, June 19 Game 1 –…

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha Omaha, Neb. All Times EDT (Double Elimination; x-if necessary) Saturday, June 19

Game 1 – N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4

Game 2 – No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings

Sunday, June 20

Game 3 – No. 3 Tennessee vs. Virginia, 2 p.m.

Game 4 – Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Monday, June 21

Game 5 – No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 5 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Game 6 – N.C. State vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

Game 10 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Game 11 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

x-Game 13 – 2 p.m.

x-Game 14 – 7 p.m.

Championship Series (Best-of-3)

Monday, June 28: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29: 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 30: 7 p.m.

