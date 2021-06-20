NCAA College World Series Glance

|At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
|Omaha, Neb.
|All Times EDT
|(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, June 19
Game 1 – N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4
Game 2 – No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings
|Sunday, June 20
Game 3 – No. 3 Tennessee vs. Virginia, 2 p.m.
Game 4 – Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
|Monday, June 21
Game 5 – No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 5 Arizona, 2 p.m.
Game 6 – N.C. State vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 22
Game 7 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 23
Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.
|Thursday, June 24
Game 10 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
|Friday, June 25
Game 11 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 12 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, June 26
x-Game 13 – 2 p.m.
x-Game 14 – 7 p.m.
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 28: 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29: 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 30: 7 p.m.
