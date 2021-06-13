NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Race Results

Sunday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson,…

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 100, 0.

3. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

4. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 100, 0.

5. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100, 0.

6. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

7. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

8. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 100, 0.

9. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 100, 0.

10. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

11. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100, 0.

12. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 100, 0.

13. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 100, 0.

14. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 100, 0.

15. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 100, 0.

16. (19) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

17. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 100, 0.

18. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

19. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

20. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 100, 0.

21. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 100, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 170.088 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.206 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; Ky.Busch 1-6; K.Larson 7-15; R.Blaney 16-30; M.DiBenedetto 31-36; A.Bowman 37-45; W.Byron 46-75; B.Keselowski 76-79; C.Elliott 80-91; B.Keselowski 92; K.Larson 93-100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 1 time for 30 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 17 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 15 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 12 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 9 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 6 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 5 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 2; C.Elliott, 1; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 664; 2. K.Larson, 617; 3. C.Elliott, 591; 4. W.Byron, 564; 5. J.Logano, 548; 6. M.Truex, 527; 7. Ky.Busch, 520; 8. R.Blaney, 509; 9. K.Harvick, 483; 10. B.Keselowski, 473; 11. A.Bowman, 447; 12. A.Dillon, 436; 13. T.Reddick, 398; 14. C.Buescher, 391; 15. C.Bell, 364; 16. M.McDowell, 355.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

