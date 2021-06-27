Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 Results

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 6:42 PM

Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 140 laps, 44 points.

2. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 140, 38.

3. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 140, 50.

4. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 140, 33.

5. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 140, 38.

6. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 140, 38.

7. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 140, 30.

8. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 140, 29.

9. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 140, 31.

10. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 140, 28.

11. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 140, 41.

12. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 140, 35.

13. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 140, 24.

14. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140, 32.

15. (8) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 140, 24.

16. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 140, 32.

17. (2) Michael McDowell, Ford, 140, 25.

18. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 140, 19.

19. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 140, 18.

20. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 140, 17.

21. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 140, 16.

22. (37) Ryan Newman, Ford, 140, 15.

23. (36) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 139, 14.

24. (38) Cole Custer, Ford, 139, 13.

25. (27) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 139, 0.

26. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 139, 12.

27. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 139, 16.

28. (25) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 139, 0.

29. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 138, 0.

30. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 137, 7.

31. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 136, 6.

32. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 135, 12.

33. (31) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 135, 4.

34. (26) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 134, 3.

35. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 132, 2.

36. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, engine, 122, 0.

37. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, handling, 113, 0.

38. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 111, 5.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 143.023 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 26 minutes, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 8.654 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Buescher 0-6; M.McDowell 7-13; M.Truex 14-32; B.Keselowski 33-45; Ky.Busch 46-73; B.Wallace 74-76; W.Byron 77-93; C.Bell 94-96; A.Bowman 97-114; B.Keselowski 115-132; W.Byron 133-137; D.Hamlin 138; Ky.Busch 139-140

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 2 times for 31 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 30 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 22 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 19 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 18 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 7 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; C.Elliott, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 761; 2. K.Larson, 759; 3. W.Byron, 690; 4. J.Logano, 651; 5. Ky.Busch, 650; 6. C.Elliott, 633; 7. M.Truex, 606; 8. R.Blaney, 586; 9. K.Harvick, 585; 10. B.Keselowski, 569; 11. A.Bowman, 543; 12. A.Dillon, 518; 13. T.Reddick, 475; 14. Ku.Busch, 430; 15. C.Buescher, 427; 16. C.Bell, 424.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

