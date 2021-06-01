In a May 31, 2021, sidebar about Naomi Osaka’s statement announcing she was withdrawing from the French Open, The Associated…

In a May 31, 2021, sidebar about Naomi Osaka’s statement announcing she was withdrawing from the French Open, The Associated Press erroneously quoted Osaka as saying, “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not idea and my message could have been clearer.” The correct wording was, “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.”

