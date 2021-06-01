CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Correction: French Open-Osaka Statement story

Correction: French Open-Osaka Statement story

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a May 31, 2021, sidebar about Naomi Osaka’s statement announcing she was withdrawing from the French Open, The Associated Press erroneously quoted Osaka as saying, “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not idea and my message could have been clearer.” The correct wording was, “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up