MLS Leaders

Through Wednesday, June 23
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|8
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|8
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|6
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|5
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|5
|Nani, ORL
|5
|Alan Pulido, KC
|5
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|5
7 players tied with 4
|Assists
|Carles Gil, NE
|10
|Fabio, NYR
|5
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|5
|Tesho Akindele, ORL
|4
|Aaron Herrera, RSL
|4
|Jamiro Monteiro, PHI
|4
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|4
|Jack Price, COL
|4
|Anton Tinnerholm, NYC
|4
18 players tied with 3
___
|Shots
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|40
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|38
|Alan Pulido, KC
|38
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|34
|Adam Buksa, NE
|32
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|31
|Robert Beric, CHI
|29
|Franco Jara, DAL
|29
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|29
|Randall Leal, NSH
|25
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|25
___
|Shots on Goal
|Randall Leal, NSH
|18
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|16
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|15
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|14
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|14
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|13
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|13
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|12
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|11
|Adam Buksa, NE
|10
|Cecilio Dominguez, ATX
|10
___
|Cautions
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|5
|Fafa Picault, HOU
|5
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|5
|Victor Wanyama, MTL
|5
7 players tied with 4
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|5
|0
|5
|Gregore, MCF
|4
|1
|5
|Fafa Picault, HOU
|5
|0
|5
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|5
|0
|5
|Victor Wanyama, MTL
|5
|0
|5
7 players tied with 4
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|0.40
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.40
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.57
|Stefan Cleveland, SEA
|0.60
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.70
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.88
|Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL
|0.90
|Logan Ketterer, POR
|1.00
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|1.10
|Matt Turner, NE
|1.10
___
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|6
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|4
|Joe Willis, NSH
|4
|William Yarbrough, COL
|4
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|3
|Clement Diop, MTL
|3
|Bill Hamid, DC
|3
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|3
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|3
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|3
|Matt Turner, NE
|3
___
|Saves
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|48
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|47
|Andre Blake, PHI
|38
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|36
|Matt Turner, NE
|34
|William Yarbrough, COL
|33
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|32
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|31
|Marko Maric, HOU
|28
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|25
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|25
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|25
___
