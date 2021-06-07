CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Mexico-US Summary

Mexico-US Summary

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 2:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Mexico 1 1 0 0—2
United States 1 1 0 1—3

First half_1, Mexico, Corona 1, 2nd minute. 2, United States, Reyna, 27th minute.

Second half_3, Mexico, Lainez 1 (Lozano), 79th minute. 4, United States, McKennie 4 (Reyna), 82nd minute.

First overtime_None.

Second overtime_5, United States, Pulisic 2, penalty kick, 114th minute.

Yellow cards_Brooks, US, 10th; Acosta, US, 49th; McKenzie, US, 86th; Herrera, Mex, 90th+2; Yedlin, US, 90th+4; Lozano, Mex, 111th; Pulisic, US, 116th;. Red cards_Mexico coach Tata Martino, 120th+10. None.

Referee_John Pitti, Panama. Linesmen_Caleb Wales, Trinidad and Tobago; Jassett Kerr, Jamaica.

A_NA.

Lineups

Mexico_Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno (Carlos Salcedo, 100th), Jesús Gallardo; Carlos Rodríguez (Luis Romo, 66th), Edson Álvarez (Orbelín Pineda, 117th), Héctor Herrera (Andrés Guardado, 100th); Uriel Antuna (Diego Lainez, 78th), Hirving Lozano, Jesús Corona (Henry Martín, 66th)

United States_Zack Steffen (Ethan Horvath, 69th); DeAndre Yedlin (Reggie Cannon, 106th), Mark McKenzie, John Brooks, Tim Ream (Tyler Adams 82nd), Sergiño Dest (Tim Weah, 60th); Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna (Sebastian Lletget, 82nd), Josh Sargent (Jordan Siebatcheu, 68th)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up