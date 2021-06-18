JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Marta and Formiga will lead Brazil in Olympic women’s soccer

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 12:08 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Marta and Formiga will lead Brazil’s women’s soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics in what is expected to be their international swansong.

The 35-year old Marta has a silver medal from 2008, and 43-year-old Formiga has silver medals from 2004 and 2008. This will be Formiga’s seventh Olympics. They were fourth in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The most notable absence in coach Pia Sundhage’s 18-woman list on Friday was 36-year-old striker Cristiane, who has played all major tournaments for Brazil since the 2003 Women’s World Cup. She has 14 goals in the Olympic Games, more than any other man or woman.

Sundhage also picked four players as potential replacements: Goalkeeper Aline Reis (Granadilla Tenerife), defender Letícia Santos (Eintracht Frankfurt), midfielder Andressa Alves (Roma) and striker Giovana Queiroz (Barcelona).

Brazil Women:

Goalkeepers: Bárbara (Avai), Letícia Izidoro (Benfica)

Defenders: Poliana, Erika, Tamires (Corinthians), Bruna Benites (Internacional), Rafaelle (Palmeiras), Jucinara (Levante)

Midfielders: Formiga, Duda (Sao Paulo), Júlia Bianchi (Palmeiras), Marta (Orlando Pride), Debinha (North Carolina Courage), Andressinha, Adriana (Corinthians)

Forwards: Ludmila (Atletico Madrid), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Geyse (Madrid CFF).

