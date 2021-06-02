CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 12:14 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .337; Martinez, Boston, .316; Alvarez, Houston, .315; Bogaerts, Boston, .314; Altuve, Houston, .306; Walsh, Los Angeles, .306; Brantley, Houston, .305; Gurriel, Houston, .304; Mercedes, Chicago, .304; Semien, Toronto, .300.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 44; Canha, Oakland, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Altuve, Houston, 36; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Semien, Toronto, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Devers, Boston, 43; A.García, Texas, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 39; Martinez, Boston, 39; Grichuk, Toronto, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 38.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 64; Semien, Toronto, 64; Mullins, Baltimore, 63; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Bogaerts, Boston, 60; Perez, Kansas City, 58; Bichette, Toronto, 57; Grichuk, Toronto, 57; Walsh, Los Angeles, 57.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 17; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Gurriel, Houston, 15; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 15; Bogaerts, Boston, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Grichuk, Toronto, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 14; 5 tied at 13.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 16; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 10; T.Anderson, Chicago, 9; Goodrum, Detroit, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 8; Grossman, Detroit, 8; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; Semien, Toronto, 8.

PITCHING_Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Lynn, Chicago, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

ERA_G.Cole, New York, 1.78; Rodón, Chicago, 1.98; Means, Baltimore, 2.05; Gibson, Texas, 2.24; Ryu, Toronto, 2.62; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.08; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.21; Germán, New York, 3.27; Civale, Cleveland, 3.28; Mize, Detroit, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 117; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 106; G.Cole, New York, 97; Rodón, Chicago, 80; Giolito, Chicago, 78; Bassitt, Oakland, 74; Berríos, Minnesota, 69; Ray, Toronto, 69; Cease, Chicago, 68; Means, Baltimore, 68; Minor, Kansas City, 68.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

